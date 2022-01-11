Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$5.27. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 137,872 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

