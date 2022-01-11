Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 71 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

