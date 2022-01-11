Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.86. 29,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,625,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

