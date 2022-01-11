Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.86. 29,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,625,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
