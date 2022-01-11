Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $150.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Truist from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.13.

AFRM opened at $78.24 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

