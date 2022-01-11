AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.