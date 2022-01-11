Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 2.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.67. 10,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 7,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

