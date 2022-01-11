Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16.

