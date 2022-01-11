Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,634 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 684.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.