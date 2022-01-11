Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,368 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,694,000 after acquiring an additional 230,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $56.18 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.