Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $536,000 in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDT by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.10.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

