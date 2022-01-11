Advisory Services Network LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 167.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.46%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

