Advisory Services Network LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 447.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Matson by 16.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

