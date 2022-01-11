Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

