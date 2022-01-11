Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 21,206 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 116.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

