Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 314,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,158,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after purchasing an additional 476,128 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,234.9% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

