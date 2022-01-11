Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 70 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $168.77 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

