Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

