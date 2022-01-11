Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 2,660 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

