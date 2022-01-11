Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $621,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

NYSE TFC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.