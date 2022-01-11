Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,736 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

