Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

