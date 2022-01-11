Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 277,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 437,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

