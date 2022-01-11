Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 186,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,115,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

