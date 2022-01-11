Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 48,229 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 902,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after acquiring an additional 317,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 332.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37.

