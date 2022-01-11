Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $525.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.