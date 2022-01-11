adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.50.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $141.40. 334,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a 52 week low of $137.64 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

