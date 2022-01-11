Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,521 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

