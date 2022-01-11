Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 44.5% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $244,962.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07548915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00310223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00871857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.00443533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00255911 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

