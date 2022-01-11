Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $6.05 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

