Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCD stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 359,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Accolade has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.82.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accolade by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

