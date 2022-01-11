Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.38% of Accolade worth $38,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Accolade by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

