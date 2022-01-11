AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 89,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,520,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,922,000 after purchasing an additional 550,459 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

