AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $135.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.15.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.39 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
