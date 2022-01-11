AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $135.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 124,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.39 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

