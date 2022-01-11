AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

