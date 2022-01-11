a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 13,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

