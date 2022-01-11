a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report $178.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

AKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE AKA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

