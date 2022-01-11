979 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

