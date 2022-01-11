$96.87 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report $96.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.24 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1,990.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 235,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of comScore by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 83,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of comScore by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 284,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,247. The firm has a market cap of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

