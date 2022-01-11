$9.34 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $9.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $25.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $25.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.69 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.