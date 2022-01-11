$854.06 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post sales of $854.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830.63 million and the highest is $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

