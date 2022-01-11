$82.18 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post sales of $82.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.35 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in BGSF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $194,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.