8,093 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $353.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $370.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

