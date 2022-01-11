$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce $710,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRVB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

