$7.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.91 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.99. 6,471,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.