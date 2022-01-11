6,974 Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE RMO opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMO shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.