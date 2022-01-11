$6.44 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $6.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,014 shares of company stock valued at $79,559,792. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $114.56. 10,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,909. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

