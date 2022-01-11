55I LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

55I LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 632.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $417,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

