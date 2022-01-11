55I LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

55I LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.