55I LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

55I LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,649,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

