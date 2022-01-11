55I LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

55I LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82.

